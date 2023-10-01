Horoscope Today, October 2: Virgos must avoid oily food; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Horoscope Today October 2, 2023

Horoscope Today, October 2, 2023: Today is Udaya Tithi Tritiya and Monday of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Today Shraddha will be performed for those on Chaturthi Tithi. Also, Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed today. Harshana Yoga will prevail till 10:28 am today, after which Vajra Yoga will take place. Apart from this, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 6:24 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of October 2, 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a special day for you. Problems in marital relationship will end today and we will start a new relationship with each other. Children will be very happy today, their demands will be fulfilled by their parents today. Those who are preparing for competitive exams, focus on your goals... there are chances of your success soon. You will remain fit today in terms of health.

Taurus

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today you will join the happiness of a friend, he will be very happy. Do not be careless in your job or business today, do not leave your work to others, otherwise you may suffer losses. Will repay the money borrowed from someone as soon as possible. Will make your married life special today. You can think more about something mentally.

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Responsibilities in your personal life will increase, which you will fulfill very well. Your performance in a business meeting will be good and people around you will be impressed by you, which will benefit you a lot. Today, instead of getting entangled in some work, it is better to take help from an elder. Harmony will increase in family life. People associated with politics will meet a big leader today.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Will be busy completing pending office work. Today it would be better to take any decision with a calm mind. Sweetness will increase in married life. Today the result of any examination of his son will be in his favor. People suffering from sugar problem should be careful about their eating habits today. Gold and silver traders will get good profits today.

Leo

Today your day is going to be mixed. Socialising with friends. You may have to seek help if needed. Today your financial condition will be better than before. You can buy something that you have been thinking about for a long time today. Make good use of your free time to learn new things, which will contribute to your progress. Today is the time for students to focus on their studies.

Virgo

Today will be favorable for you. Today you will spend considering your financial aspects. You will feel financially relieved due to the arrival of money. Today you will benefit many times more than expected. People looking for a job will get a good job. Today all your tensions will end. Stay away from oily food as much as possible, your health will be good. You will get some good news on the phone.. which will bring happiness in the house. Maintain flexibility in your behavior, people will be attracted towards you.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Expenses will increase according to your income. The obstacles coming in the way of work will end today. Today, if children share their problems with their mother, they will get the solution to their problems, which will make their mind very happy. Family happiness will increase. Your interest towards work will increase. Your opinion will solve some problem. Maintain mutual coordination in your relationship with your spouse.

Scorpio

Today your day will be profitable. Today you may be late for office due to heavy traffic. The amount of expenditure will be more than the income. Today your thoughts will remain positive. There will be more possibility of expenditure on electronic items or machinery etc. Your health will be good. Whatever work you think of doing, you will definitely get success in it. Father will feel proud seeing your responsible personality.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a happy day for you. With the help of elder brother, you will complete the work quickly and easily. Happiness and prosperity will increase in the environment of your home. The work related to property registry will be finalised today. Your financial position will become stronger due to your higher income. Today is a good day for those who are involved in fields like architects, decoration items, designing etc. You will meet some special people in the family.

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will work with full energy. Politicians of this zodiac sign will take interest in social work. You will seriously consider starting something new or changing your job. Today a plan will be made to go to a restaurant with friends. Health related problems will end today. Your dream of buying a vehicle will be fulfilled.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. You will be very happy about something today. Singers will be honoured for the fame of an album. If you are preparing a presentation, do it carefully. People of this zodiac sign should take care of health along with work. Civil engineers can get a big contract today. You will get success in business field. The decision of any court case will come in your favor today.

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. Today we will think of doing something new. Your boss will praise your work, still complete your work with perfection. Today you will enjoy a lot at your friend's birthday party. From health point of view, today will be full of energy. Married life is going to be good. Love mates will go somewhere. Today is going to be a good day for students, there are chances of success.

