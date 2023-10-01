Horoscope Today, October 1: Sagittarius to employment opportunity; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Horoscope Today, October 1, 2023

Horoscope Today, October 1, 2023: Today is Udaya Tithi Dwitiya of Ashwin Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Dwitiya Tithi will last till 9:42 am today, after which Tritiya Tithi will start. Today is Shraddha of those on Tritiya Tithi. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 7:27 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how October 1, 2023 will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will get relief from the ongoing discord in marital relationship. Today will add sweetness to your relationship. The ongoing work of construction businessmen will be completed today. Today you will be completely healthy. People associated with politics will work in the interest of society. You will get happiness from your son's side. Teachers will clear the doubts of the students today.

Taurus

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today, elders will be interested in religious activities. Today we will go to a restaurant with friends, where there will be an atmosphere of fun. Students doing law will get a lot of interest in the new topic. Your fans will increase on social media, you will get a lot of encouragement. Your relationship will be finalised and you will prepare for marriage soon. Overall the day will be good.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today some of your work will be appreciated. You will get success in competition preparation. Today, good chances are being created for women of this zodiac sign who want to start their own business. You will not give up even in difficult tasks, you are very close to progress. Misunderstandings with your spouse will end. Lovemates will start a new relationship today.

Cancer

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today we will have a lot of fun with our brothers and sisters. The day will be beneficial for professors. People who have recently joined dance academy will learn diligently. You will soon get a chance to move forward. Businessmen will sign deals today which will prove profitable along with progress. Parents can think about the bright future of their children.

Leo

Today will be a happy day for you. You will get some good news today which will keep you excited throughout the day. You can party with friends in the office. Married life will be happy. There will be fierceness in your thoughts today. The day will prove to be profitable for hardware businessmen. You will get a surprise from your lovemate, sweetness in your relationship will increase. Students will complete their pending projects with the help of classmates.

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today it would be appropriate to move forward in business after thinking a little. You will definitely get success in pending tasks. People of this zodiac sign should not trust anyone more than necessary. You will get good results in competitive exams. Today your business will continue to progress. Today there will be equality in your income and expenditure. If you have applied for a loan, it will be approved.

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. You will be inclined towards religious activities. Interest in helping others etc. will increase. If you have borrowed money from someone, you will repay it soon. There will be an increase in happiness and satisfaction in married life. You should be prepared for every situation. There may be some ups and downs in your health today, it will be beneficial if you add seasonal fruits to your daily routine.

Scorpio

Today your day will be mixed. Students preparing for competitive exams will be successful in reaching their destination. People associated with social work will be honored today. People suffering from eye problems will consult a good doctor. There will be favourability in the work of textile traders. Your married life will be full of happiness. Misunderstandings between love mates will be resolved today.

Sagittarius

Today will be a wonderful day for you. People looking for jobs will get employment opportunity. Today you will get success in all pending tasks. Students will take interest in studies and will understand their responsibilities very well. Starting a new business will be fruitful for you. The financial condition of people of this zodiac sign will strengthen. You will be able to get your work done by others in the workplace. The family atmosphere will remain happy.

Capricorn

Today your day will be mixed. Before taking any decision today, definitely take the opinion of family members. Eagerness to do some work will increase. Your health will be good today. People with government jobs will soon get good news related to promotion. You will get support from friends at every step. You can share your thoughts with them today. Your work will be appreciated in the office.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. If you are doing a technical course then you can get a good job. Will be busy in office work today. There will be a shower of happiness in married life. To keep your health healthy, you should avoid eating fried foods today. Today is going to be a good day for your lovemate. Today students will get support from teachers in understanding any topic.

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. While leaving for work, you will suddenly get a call from a friend, you will get important information from him. Will try to live your life in a better way. Will take a final decision to purchase a property that was seen a long time ago. Marital relationship will become deeper than before. Today you will get relief from health related problems. The doors of your luck will open, you will get good marks in exams.

