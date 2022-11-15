Horoscope Today, November 16: Leo must take care of health in changing weather, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, November 16: Know how your day will be

Horoscope Today, November 16: Wednesday is the Ashtami date of Marshish Krishna Paksha. Ashtami date will be a full day today. After crossing the whole day, Brahma Yoga will remain till 1.09 am. Along with this, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 6.59 pm today. Apart from this, today is Shri Mahakal Bhairav ​​Ashtami and Surya Sankranti of Scorpio zodiac. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be on November 16 and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you, you will definitely get success in whatever work you start. For those who are associated with government jobs, it is going to be a good day. The hindrance in promotion for a long time will be removed. Those whose job has just started, they will get the support of their colleagues in the office. Students studying away from home need to work harder. You will definitely get the benefit of hard work in future.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will get full support from the family members, especially the love of the elders towards you will remain and the children will also be happy. You can consider starting a new business. If you are going to meet a big person, then go well prepared and speak clearly. Do not let any opportunity of progress slip out of your hand. Any small chance can also make you rich. It is a day to get more results with less effort, but you can make it even better with your hard work. Meditate on Shri Hari, you will get progress.

Gemini

Today your day is going to be normal. According to hard work, the result will be less, but by continuing the hard work, you will get success soon. Students preparing for competitive exams need to work doubly hard. Study by making a fixed time table and your chances of success will increase. For those who are newly married, the day is going to be perfect. You will get the love and support of your partner. You can also plan to go out somewhere. Feed bread to the cow and you will get the fruits of your hard work.

Read: Weekly Horoscope 14 to 20 Nov: Scorpio shouldn't trust people blindly, know about other zodiac signs

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students who are working on a new project in college will complete their preparation soon. You will get full cooperation of teachers. While doing any work, you must take the blessings of elders. This will help you in your work. You will have a good day with your colleagues. Today we will learn something new from our mistakes. Maintain a balance between your business expenses as well as personal expenses. Offer flowers in the temple, the day will be good.

Leo

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Before starting any big work, do take the opinion of the people associated with that area. Those who have a wholesale business, their work will go on at a normal pace. You need to be careful about your health, you have to take care of the changing weather. Today you can get someone's support in office work. Give food to needy children and all your troubles will go away.

Virgo

Today you will be able to achieve something that you had little hope for. New creative ideas will come to your mind, which you will use very well. Everyone in the office will be happy with your work. Your juniors will also come to learn from you. You can meet a female friend today. You can also make up your mind to go out of station with someone. The day will be good in terms of health. Offer laddus to Lord Ganesha, happiness will remain.

Libra

Your day will be fine today. Do not trust anyone immediately, it can be a bit troublesome for you. Take care of business transactions and check everything thoroughly before making any big deal. Women who want to start a home industry will get full support from family. Today you should take some care towards the health of the mother, she may have a problem of pain in the feet. The day will be fine for those with private jobs. Light a lamp of desi ghee in the temple, and you will be saved from troubles.

Scorpio

Today your day will be better. A relative can come to your house. There will be a good atmosphere in the house. If something in your mind is troubling you, then talk to your friends about it, you can get a solution. People working in the education sector will get good benefits today. You have to keep restraint on your speech. One wrong thing of yours can put you in trouble. Take the blessings of an old lady, the day will be good.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your interest in religious works will increase. You can be a part of any special puja. You can get back the money stuck for a long time. For those who are associated with health services, today will be a good day. Students preparing for IIT or any technical exam will get special support from teachers today. Offer honey to Lord Vishnu, you will continue to get the support of your teachers.

Capricorn

Today there can be some changes in your life. You will have to work harder to do some work. For those who are involved in business like hotels or restaurants, the day will be better than before. Those who want to shift their business or want to open another branch, they can plan for it today. You will get the father's support in both life and work. Sweetness will remain in family relationships. Offer coconut on Shivling, your work will become easy.

Aquarius

Today your day will be more profitable than before. Any plan going on for a long time will be completed today. You can also think of starting a new job, the day will be beneficial for you. For those who are involved in the field of art or music, today is going to be a good day. You can get the support of a big platform or a big singer. Your efforts will be successful. Worship Lord Ganesha, you will have a good day.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. You can achieve everything by using your discretion. With the cooperation of the father, the work will be completed in time. An enemy of yours may think of troubling you. You should pay attention to the things around you. Today you can make a plan to go for dinner with your partner. Today you can also get a gift from your partner. Pray to the Sun God, all will be well with you.

Read More Astrology News