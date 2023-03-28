Horoscope Today, Navratri day 7 March 28: Wonderful day for Aquarius, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, Navratri day 7 March 28

Horoscope Today, Navratri day 7 March 28: Today is the seventh day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Today is the seventh day of Navratri. Tonight there will be good fortune for 11:36 minutes. Along with this, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 5.32 pm today. Apart from this, starting from 7.2 o'clock this evening, the Bhadra of heaven will remain till 8.4 o'clock tomorrow morning. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of March 28 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today you will suddenly get money from new sources, which will make your day happy. Goddess Kalaratri will remove all the obstacles from your life. Today, life partner will help in taking the business forward. Today you will keep yourself ready to complete a new project. Today is going to be a great day for professors. Health will be much better today than before. Take blessings of mother, you will find new ways of progress.

Taurus

Today will bring a new change in the career for the students. On the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Kalratri will maintain happiness and peace in your family. With the help of luck, you will get success in a particular work. If you are starting a new business, then definitely take the opinion of the elders of the house. Today everyone will listen to your words carefully. You will gift some essential item to the life partner today.

Gemini

You have a better day today. You should not miss any chance. With the suggestion of your life partner, you will get some new means of earning money. Will get the support of friends in any special work. There are chances of promotion in the job. Students will get a new project. You will get opportunities to gain money today. Take special care of your health today. Offer things made of jaggery to Durga Maa, you will get success in stalled works.

Cancer

It is going to be a special day for you. You will spend more time with children. Children will be impressed by your words. Due to your contact with a high official, there will be benefit in government work. Women's responsibilities will increase regarding household chores. Offer red chunri to mother, the problems coming in marriage will go away.

Leo

Today is going to be a mixed day. Worshiping Maa Kalratri on this day will keep you away from all kinds of fear etc. The enemy side will keep distance from you. You will get complete success in office work. Officials will be impressed by your work. Today, if you work after taking the advice of an experienced person, you will get success. People associated with electronic works will get more money today. Offer cloves to mother, you will get opportunities for promotion.

Virgo

Today you will get full support of luck. If your work is related to an educational institution, then today it will be beneficial. The day is favorable for professional progress. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Kalratri will help you to make things better. You will be influenced by someone. Spending some time with your spouse will be good for your relationship. You will talk to someone on the phone, from whom you will definitely benefit in future. Offer fruits by going to Durga temple, you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work.

Libra

Today your day will be better. Instead of making haste in any work, one should work with patience. You should avoid doing any kind of travel, go on a journey only if it is very important. Do not ignore mistakes in any office work today. You can do such work for the society, which will increase your fame and respect. With the help of friends, any of your wishes will be fulfilled. Offer sugar candy to Maa Durga, there will be an atmosphere of peace in the house.

Scorpio

It is going to be a good day for you. People doing contract work will get a new contract today. People in the office will appreciate your work a lot. Today you will get some great success in the field of education. By the grace of Goddess Kalratri, your work will be completed well. Your wealth coffers will be full. You will get full support from friends. Fashion designing students of this zodiac will get to learn something new. Offer khoya to Maa Durga, happiness will remain in life.

Sagittarius

It is going to be a good day for you. You will talk to a special relative, there will be talk of starting a business with them. Today, you will get accolades for completing your work well. Mother Goddess will make your journey successful. You will be financially strong. Today you should avoid taking any big decision. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, bow down to Maa Kalratri with folded hands, everything will be fine with you.

Capricorn

Today there will be an increase in family happiness. You will take some good decisions regarding your career. You will be able to complete your tasks on time. Before investing in any property, do consult at home. There will be a long talk on the phone with a close relative of yours. You would love to talk to him. Offer sweets made of gram flour to Mother Goddess, your confidence will remain.

Aquarius

It is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today, introduction to higher officials will be useful for you. There are chances of progress in career. You will spend good time with family in the evening. The decisions taken earlier will give you better results. Light a lamp in front of the mother, the economic condition will be strong. With the blessings of Maa Kalratri, you will be successful in maintaining harmony with everyone in the office. You will perform any family work very well, due to which the family members will be happy with you. Offer clothes to Mother Goddess, everyone will be happy with you.

Pisces

Today will be your favorable day. The day is good for implementing new ideas in the workplace. Whatever work you think of doing today, you will get success in it. There will be cooperation of family members in completing domestic tasks. You will get a chance to do internship with a good lawyer. The respect of people associated with politics will increase. If lovemates talk about their marriage at home today, it can become a matter. Chant the mantras of Maa Kalaratri today, your relationships will remain better. Today you will get many opportunities to prove yourself. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, business will be blessed.

Read More Astrology News