Horoscope Today, March 12: Auspicious day for leo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, March 12

Horoscope Today, March 12 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Dwitiya and Tuesday of Phalgun Shukla Paksha. Dwitiya Tithi has ended today at 7.14 am. At present Tritiya Tithi is going on. After completing the whole day today, there will be Brahma Yoga till 4.08 am tomorrow. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 8.29 pm tonight. Apart from this, let me remind you that the Panchak which started at 9.20 pm on March 8 will end today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 12, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today new paths of progress will appear open. There is a possibility of getting some good news by evening. You will go to visit a religious place with your parents. Family life will remain happy. You will maintain sympathy with the people around you. The day is going to be special for software engineers. Everything will be good with you. You will be waiting for some good news. Your health will be better than before.

Taurus

Today you will have some big success in terms of your career. There will be opportunities for financial gain in the workplace. Businessmen will get better opportunities in work. Today you will associate with some people who will be ready to help you in every way. You will also get full benefits from your relatives. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Besides, the situation in the office will also be in your favour. Today you will go out somewhere with friends where you will have some happy moments.

Gemini

Today the distance between marital relations will end. There will be sweetness in relationships. You may be worried about some work in business. Children can share something of theirs with you. You should avoid loan transactions today. You may have to rush more for some work. Also, while being busy with work, you should not forget to eat and drink. This may affect your health. You also need to focus on some exercise. Parents can help you with some work today.

Cancer

Today you will get many opportunities to enhance your reputation. You will move forward to make your life better. This may waste a lot of your time today. There is a possibility of a new guest arriving in the house. Sitting together, a specific matter can be discussed. Today you may get entangled in some kind of politics. Then politics can happen at home as well as at the workplace. There will be a little more work in the office.

Leo

Today you will get some profit opportunities. Unemployed people will get a golden opportunity to get employment. If you like someone and want to propose to him/her, then today is an auspicious day. The day is going to be mixed for chemistry students. You will get success based on hard work. Today you will get better advice from some experienced people. The arrival of guests at home will make you happy. Today you may know something special.

Virgo

Your day is going to bring something special. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. You will get success only by putting a little hard work into any important work. The day is going to be favourable for my loved one. There will be newness in relationships. The day is going to be good for web designers. Children will take some good inspiration from their friends in terms of studies. You will benefit from this. You will get some great news. Happiness will increase in married life.

Libra

Today you may feel a little worried due to lack of stability in your mind, but you will feel better by evening. You will feel difficulty in taking any big decision today. There is also a possibility of discord with friends. You should avoid talking to your friend without any reason. You will not seem to agree with colleagues in the office regarding any project. Evening time will be better for you than day time. Due to a little less effort in some work, the work may remain incomplete. You can go to some social events. You will get to know good people there.

Scorpio

The impact of good performance today will be visible in your career. You will maintain good behaviour towards your seniors. The day is going to be great for biology students. You will get full support from teachers. Relations with parents will become stronger. There is a possibility of financial gain from getting a big offer. Your married life will be full of happiness. You will be successful in presenting your views.

Sagittarius

Today money money-related matters will be resolved easily. There will be enthusiasm and confidence throughout the day today. You will feel connected to some new things. Patience will remain in your nature. You will find solutions to all your problems easily. Also, your work will be successful today. You will also spend some time in entertainment. You will meet someone who will have a deep impact on your life. The economic aspect will also remain strong.

Capricorn

Today your health will be better than before. Today is a good day to bring changes in yourself. Your career success will be ensured. Today you will get support from senior people at home. You may have to travel abroad in connection with business. Your qualities will be appreciated in the family, which will keep your mind happy. Today you can share something of yours with your friends. You may have to make new plans to move forward.

Aquarius

Today you will receive more money than expected. Your pending work will be completed today. You will get support from a senior officer in the office. Businessmen will get new sources of income. You will be happy when some work is completed as per your wish. You will also remain healthy. You can think of starting some new work with the help of your spouse. Today your positive thinking can bring a big change in your life. Overall the day will be good.

Pisces

Today things are likely to improve in terms of career. You will try to complete your work well. But today you may be worried about your spouse's health. They may suddenly suffer from some health-related problem. You should take full care of them. You will continue to get support from everyone in the family. Today you may do some work in a hurry. You can expect help from a friend. Feed the birds today, everything will be good in the family.