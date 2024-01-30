Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, January 31: Golden day for Pisceans; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for January 31, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Panchami of Magh Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Panchami Tithi will last till 11.37 pm today. Sukarma Yoga will last till 11.40 pm today afternoon. Apart from this, there will be Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga till 1.08 pm tonight. Also, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 1:08 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 31, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for you. God's blessings will be upon you today and you will do good work. Today your mind will be emotionally stronger. Your day may be spent in charity work. Today you can help one of your colleagues or friends, which will give you great satisfaction. You may hear praise from seniors at the workplace, which will make you happy. Your work will be appreciated all around. God's immense mercy will be upon you. The day will also be very good for business people.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 7

Taurus

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you can go on some kind of journey, where you will get new opportunities to take your business forward and a big deal can be finalised, which will end your financial problems. You will make a new plan to expand your business. Today will be a good day. Your officers will be happy with you and seeing your work, they can promote you and also give you bonuses, etc. Your coordination with your spouse will remain good.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your mind will be very happy about something today. You will not be happy in your mind. You will try to keep your mind very calm through spirituality. Control your speech today. Today may be a bit confusing for students. Today your bank balance will reduce due to unnecessary expenses. People doing iron business will do well. Today you will learn to create a new dish online.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. The ongoing dispute with your spouse over some issues will end today. You may be a little worried about the health of one of your family members. The day will be good for business people, do not make any changes in your business. You will work diligently at the workplace and do not give any chance to the officers for any kind of complaint. You can get some kind of religious function done in your home, to which you will invite your special guests.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 8

Leo

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You will get respect in society today, which will make your mind very happy. Today your mind will be engaged in religious programs. You can donate woolen clothes to needy people in a temple. Students should prepare for competitive exams to move ahead. Today you may suddenly receive some old pending money, which will keep your mind excited. Today you may receive some good news from your in-laws.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. Seeing your hard work in the office, your boss may increase your salary. The hard work of students preparing for jobs will bear fruit today. Today your financial condition will remain good. Lovemates will go somewhere today and will give gifts to each other. Take care of the property papers today and keep them in a safe place. Today is going to be a good day for people involved in administrative work. You will get success in court related matters.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. If you are a property dealer then you will get more profit today. There will be a rush towards work, so do the work well with patience. Today you should avoid arguing on unnecessary matters, it would be better to talk only when necessary, and your mind will remain calm. Women will remain busy in their work today. You will get opportunities for financial gain in your workplace. Today you will associate with some people who will be ready to help you in every way.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 7

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Graphic design students will do something new and creative today and will also teach their juniors. Today you will go with your friend to take admission to a college. Today you will complete your incomplete tasks and also focus on new work. Businessmen will get better opportunities. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in your family. Good marital relationships will come for unmarried people. Today there will be harmony in your married life.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

Today will bring a new direction in life. Today you will focus your attention on some creative work, which will further enhance your experience. You will meet people who will help you in the future. You can get distracted while completing important work, so do your work with concentration, so that you will get success soon. The ongoing dispute with your spouse will end today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Today is going to be a good day for teachers.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get some good advice from friends. Today will be a good day for students of this zodiac sign, they will be interested in studies. You will get financial benefits from the advice of an experienced person. Newly married people will go out somewhere which will bring sweetness to their relationships. You will continue your efforts to achieve greater success. You will remain close to some special people. Today you may have to travel to another city in connection with business.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 3

Aquarius

Today your day is going to bring new changes. Focus on your work today, the work will be successful. Students preparing for medicine will get a chance to do an internship today. Today you will give gifts to your children. Children's minds will be happy. If you are a property dealer, you will benefit. You will feel fit in terms of health. If you are doing an acting course, you will get a great opportunity to showcase your art. There are chances of success for people associated with sports.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky Number- 8

Pisces

Today will be a very golden day for you. Your work will be appreciated in society, you will have a good impression on people. To get the decoration work done at home, you will take advice from your family and get it done by a decorator. You will get support from your parents and you will go to some religious places with them. Your mind will remain fresh today, health will also remain fit and fine. Married life will remain happy. The arrival of the little guest will create a festive atmosphere in the house.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)