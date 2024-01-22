Horoscope Today, January 23: Leos to curb excessive expenditure; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NAME Horoscope for December 23: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for January 23, 2024: Today is Trayodashi's date of Paush Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 8:40 pm tonight. Indra Yoga will remain till 8.04 am today, after which Vaidhriti Yoga will take place. Also, after passing the whole day and night today, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 6.26 am tomorrow. Today is Bhaum Pradosh fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 23 2024 will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Today your circumstances will be more favorable than before. Today you will get more profit from your hard work in the business field. Today you will get many opportunities for financial gain. You can plan a trip with friends today. You will be busy today in doing some important office work. People worried about transfer will get the good news of transfer to their preferred place. By helping a stranger, you will feel better about yourself.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus

Today your day will be profitable. Today you will get success in your work field. Today your obstructed work will be completed. Mutual coordination will increase in married life. Today your family members will praise you for some work. Students' interest in studies will increase. There will be some positive changes in your job. You will return the loan taken from someone today. Today your problems will be reduced and your mind will feel light. Lovemates will go for dinner today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, harmony will increase in your family life. Today you may have to fulfill some big responsibility. Today you will get opportunities for financial gain and your financial position will strengthen. Today you will feel pleasant from the children's side. Engineering students will get opportunities to move ahead. Today students will be busy completing some important practicals. Today, sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will go for an interview for one of your jobs in which you will be selected. Before starting any new business, take advice from an experienced person so that your business runs well. Library businessmen may decide to open a new branch. Try to understand each other well in married life. Today you will take the advice of your family in your decision. You will definitely have to pay some attention to your health today.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Leo

Today your day is going to be mixed. Students will get better results from their hard work. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in married life. Today you will spend money on religious activities. You may also get a chance to attend some religious rituals. Today your financial position will become stronger. Today, excessive expenditure should be curbed. Students can complete their pending work. You will remain fit today in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Will spend time with your family today after a long time. Today, affection towards him will increase. There will be progress in stalled work today. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in your domestic life. Students pursuing diplomas will get important information from their seniors. To avoid online fraud, you will talk to a good consultant team. Lovemates will have dinner together in the evening, which will increase more love between them.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you can take your spouse shopping for their favorite things. There will be pleasant feelings from the children's side. Parents will also fully support their children today. Do not depend on anyone for your work in the office. You will try to improve your emotions along with your willpower. Students of this zodiac sign get success in a competitive field. There are chances of meeting someone special.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today you may decide to start a new business. Also, it would be appropriate to take advice from elders. People of this zodiac sign who are interested in dance will soon get a chance to reach heights. Do not think too much about any topic today, otherwise, you will get confused and your health may be affected. Today your friends can come to your home to meet you.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius

Today you will be busy completing important tasks. Today you will get back the money given to a relative. Will use them in planned works. People associated with media will get good benefits today. People in private jobs may get good news related to promotion today. Today you will get relief from all the troubles. Lovemate will talk for a long time on phone today. Today your health will remain healthy. People associated with politics will take an interest in social work today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. Students of competitive exams should prepare hard, they will get good results soon. Reduce phone usage in the office, otherwise, your image may get tarnished. Will get health-related problems checked by a good doctor. You will feel tired due to unnecessary running around. Will spend time having fun with the children today. The position of people associated with government departments will increase. There are chances of your salary increasing.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Aquarius

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will see pleasant changes in your job today. Students who are preparing will get good marks, due to which you will be able to move ahead. Today your health will be fit and fine. All your complications will end today. Textile traders will get profit today after their hard work. Today you will bring your mother her favorite thing and give her a gift. Today the elderly may be interested in charitable works and will share their thoughts with their families.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today the financial situation will become strong. Today will be a better day for fashion designers. You will receive a big online order today. Sweetness will increase in married life. Your family conditions will become more favorable than before. Today some result of your son may come, and the result will be in your favour.

Today your enemies will be defeated. Today your opponents will ask for your advice in some work.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 3