Horoscope Today, December 6: Favorable day for Leo, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 6: Favorable day for Leo

Horoscope Today, December 6: Today is the Trayodashi date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Trayodashi Tithi was till 6.47 am today, after that Chaturdarshi Tithi has started. After passing the whole day today, Shiv Yoga will remain till 2:53 pm. There is success in all the works done in this yoga, especially in the use of mantras. Along with this, there will be a permanent Jai Yoga till 8:38 in the morning.

Aries

You will have a wonderful day. You have to keep the seniors happy in the job, only then you will get the benefit. Today there are chances of your journey, the special thing is that today the attainment of wealth can be possible only through this journey. Will include his wish in the ambitions of the life partner. Your health will be good and you will spend time with family. Today, we have to take care of our responsibility and relationship with the ruling class. Today you will feel like going outside. Today can bring a new gift for the students, because today students will get good results in the examination with less effort.

Taurus

Your day will be fine. Efforts will have to be accelerated to bring stability in the economic situation. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family, but a dispute may arise by the evening, so be careful today. Can go on a trip. Enjoyable and peaceful time will keep your health better today. Today there are signs of change in your profession. Today a new contract can be found, which you will be very happy to see today. Today, for happiness and peace at home, feed the birds with food and feed the poor with respect.

Gemini

Your day is ready to adapt to your work and increase the dynamism in your work. You can get a chance to work on a new project in the office, and in order to take advantage of this opportunity, you will get the support of your colleagues. There are chances of traveling for some auspicious occasion. Today you will rush to buy a new house. Today is the right day to move forward under any work plans. Will be able to fulfill unfulfilled dreams today. New steps in business will bring happiness. Position and prestige will remain in the society.

Cancer

You will have a great day. You will feel good, and your energy level will also be high. Many doubts will come in your mind regarding your relationship, but in spite of this, if you continue to try to maintain peace and love in your relationship, then the relationship will become stronger. Be careful with your capital and with any investment, big economic capital investments may not be very profitable today. It would be better for you to stay away from the big decision of money transactions. You will get the result of the hard work you have put in in studies.

Leo

Your day will be favorable. Some new opportunities are going to come soon in your career. If you change jobs, then it will be beneficial for you only. It is a good day to start a new small level work. There will be plenty of opportunities to cut down on expenses, and you should make use of them. To get success in your endeavors, you will have to work with your intelligence along with hard work, only then there will be chances of getting positive results. If you take advantage of the good time today, and complete all your work, it will be good for you.

Virgo

Your day will be mixed. It is the best time to take decisions regarding financial matters with strong and reliable intuition. There may be some changes in your favor in the workplace as well. There are good chances of increasing wealth. Today even a little charity will bring auspiciousness for you. Today you will get good results in your health and you will feel new enthusiasm and enthusiasm. Happiness will shine on your face today after finding something lost for a long time.

Libra

Your day is going to start well. Due to excessive workload and carelessness in eating and drinking, health can be spoiled, so take food and sleep on time. Today, new plans will be made in your field of work and will also be implemented successfully. Try to put your high self-confidence to good use today. Religious and other related journeys can bring favorable results today. You will get benefit in partnership or contracting work. Your spouse's progress in any new work will be continuous. Today there can be opportunities for promotion in the job.

Scorpio

Your lucky star is exalted. You can help your life partner in some work. Today you will be satisfied with the progress of your child. There will be sweetness in the relationship with the life partner. Today there will be seriousness in your nature, this seriousness will be sweet, that means it will be accompanied by happiness. Your means of happiness will increase. Your health will be fine, but traveling can prove to be tiring and stressful for you. Today you will get an opportunity to participate in auspicious works.

Sagittarius

Your day will be full of freshness. It is a good day to go to a lawyer and take legal advice. You can meet many old friends. Money will suddenly come to you, which will take care of your expenses and bills etc. A land dispute may turn into a fight, take the help of your parents to resolve the matter, work with their advice, you will surely be able to find a solution to the difficulty. Today, the cooperation of colleagues will remain in the profession. Will feel relaxed on handling the work in the job.

Capricorn

Your day will be happier than everyday. There will be an increase in respect and fame. There are chances of getting benefits from new proposals in business. Creative work will be rewarded. Take full care of family responsibilities today. Your interest in studies will increase. The day will be spent enthusiastically with the cooperation of the family. There is a need to be very careful in bank related transactions. Legal disputes will be settled. There can be a situation of confusion. Do not take any decision without deep thinking. Consult an expert or counselor. Today, you will be surrounded by problems regarding something. If there is any dilemma in taking a decision, then consult someone.

Aquarius

Your day will bring new enthusiasm. Partnership proposals will come today. The routine will be regular. You will be able to meet relatives. Stay away from criticism and condemnation of others. Success will be achieved in doing any work on this day, business will be profitable. Stopped money will be received. Creative works will be rewarded. Work will progress. Keep your plans confidential today. Health will be mixed. You are likely to be engaged in the means of entertainment. Taking a break from work, you can also go for a walk with your family.

Pisces

You will have a wonderful day. It is a very auspicious day to achieve your financial goal. You should complete the work that is in front of you ahead of time. It is important that you think positively, due to properly done planning and right opportunity, your business dreams will definitely come true today. Your marital problems will end, due to which your mind will get a lot of happiness. There can be a situation of imbalance in income-expenditure. Opponents will be defeated. The works of material development will get strength. Your efforts will pave the way for progress. The desired work will be completed. New means of income will be seen. Today will be normal in terms of health.

Read More Astrology News