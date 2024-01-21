Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 22: Favourable circumstances for scorpions; know about other zodiac signs

Today is the Dwadashi date of Paush Shukla Paksha and Monday. Brahma Yoga will continue till 8.46 am today, after that Indra Yoga will take place. Along with this, today is the Kurma Dwadashi fast. Today, after passing the whole day, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 4.58 am. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 22, 2024, is for you and what measures can you take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. New friends will be made in college with whom there will be a good rapport. Today students will get help from a classmate in some practicals, and work will become easier. The position of people associated with politics will increase, and people will support you. Your health will be good today. The business of electronics traders will progress rapidly. The arrival of a relative at home will create a festive atmosphere in the family. Lovemates will talk about their relationship with the family members, and the family members will take some time for the proposal.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today you may get some good opportunities to improve your life. You can make a big decision regarding some household work. You may get good news from your children. There will be happiness and peace in family life. You can order a good dish to eat your favorite food. Any complicated matter in the office can be resolved today. You may get a chance to connect with new people related to business. Your hard work will give you success which will make you feel relaxed.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini

Today is going to be a happy day for you. You can go on a trip with family, where we will enjoy a lot. People doing jobs will continue to be successful. The ongoing bickering in married life will end, and the relationship with your spouse will become stronger. You may talk to your brother about buying a vehicle and will get useful information. People associated with politics will be eager to do new work. Students will show their work efficiency through a competition today. Your health will be good today.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer

Today your day is going to be mixed. Lovemates will plan to go out today. There are chances of students striving for competitive exams getting great success. There will be mutual harmony in married life. You will get relief from health-related problems today. Your mind will be happy after getting a new target in the office. Your interest in politics will increase, and people will praise your work. You will remain financially strong. The support of your parents will encourage you today.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Leo

May your day bring happiness to your family. You may get good news today and there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. The situation will be better in terms of work. You will feel healthy and can go on a trip to a religious place with your spouse, this will keep your relationship strong. Parents will be happy with your hard work. You will also get their support in all your work. Teachers will extend their full cooperation for better results in the education field. Your hard work to expand your business will be successful.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5



Virgo

Today your day will be full of happiness for you. Today you can adopt new methods to do something new as it will be easier to work. Before doing any work, make an outline of it. Have faith in yourself. You will feel relieved when you spend time with children in the evening. You can get a good deal for the property. Avoid loan transactions. You can discuss the future with your parents. Your presence in any gathering will surprise people, people will be happy to meet you.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 2



Libra

You will have a good day today. Today your mind will be happy by thinking about something. You will be successful in educational work. Your respect and honor will increase through writing, intellectual work, etc. You should maintain harmony with officers at the workplace. You will get opportunities for progress. You will come out of difficult situations through hard work and positive behavior. Be a little cautious in money transactions. Your married life will be good. A beautiful image of both of you will be created in the society. Be careful regarding your health.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

​

Scorpio

There will be favourable circumstances for you. Today you can participate in some sports. Those doing business will get a golden opportunity to expand their business by joining a good company. You will meet some experienced people. Due to this, you will get benefits in the future. You will get very good profits in business. You will see favorable results in your financial condition. Things that have gone wrong in your marital life will start getting corrected automatically. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family due to sudden good news.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius

Today will be a positive day for you. You will maintain good coordination with colleagues in the office. Seniors will be happy with your work. There are chances of promotion for you. Your salary may also increase. Wise decisions taken at the workplace will give you better results. Your spouse's support in your work will encourage you to move forward. During this period, avoid eating outside food at the workplace. Software engineers will work well in their field. You can do a part-time job to meet your needs.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn

Today has brought the gift of happiness for you. You will feel yourself full of energy. The work you do today will be completed on time. Engineers of this zodiac sign will use their experience in the right direction. It will be beneficial to take advice from your spouse on any important work. Today is a good day for people doing private jobs. There will be discussions with officials on specific matters. All planned work will be completed on time and your confidence will also increase.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius

Today your day has brought good moments. Don't waste your time on useless things. If you start the stalled work again, it can be beneficial. A romantic evening can be planned with your spouse. Today is a better day for computer students of this zodiac sign. The harder you work, the better results you will get. Today the circumstances will be in your favour. You will feel good by helping a needy person. Today is going to be a great day for couples.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces

Today your day is going to be very special for you. People of this zodiac sign will get positive results from their hard work. Due to this your confidence will increase. Today is a good day for you to start any plan. You will get a lot of benefits in the future. You will get the blessings of elders at home. Students will be busy in their studies today. Your day may be a bit busy but you will spend the evening having fun with your family. You can read any literary book.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky Number: 7