Horoscope Today, August 1: Scorpio will get money from new sources; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope Today, August 1

Horoscope Today, August 1: Today is the full moon date of Adhik Shravan Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. This evening, Preeti Yoga will be there till 6:52 pm. Along with this, Uttarashada Nakshatra will remain till 4:30 pm today. Mangala Gauri fast will be observed today. Apart from this, today is the full moon of Snan-Daan Vratadi of Adhik Shravan Shukla Paksha.

Aries

Whatever work you want to do today, that work will be completed very comfortably. You should cooperate in the works of society to maintain your prestige. You should keep your words open in front of others. You will get happiness from the child side. Economic conditions will be better. Sweetness will increase in married life. Spouse's advice will be useful in completing a task. Today is going to be a good day for the students. Love mates will give importance to each other's feelings.

Lucky Colour - Black

Lucky Number - 5

Taurus

Today you will get the support of your parents in completing your work. You will enjoy dinner with your family. You will get some great news. Students of this zodiac are interested in studies today. You will make up your mind to prepare for any competitive exam. Some new responsibilities will come to you, which you will fulfill successfully. Your health will be better. Today is going to be beneficial for the people associated with marketing.

Lucky Colour - Blue

Lucky Number - 3

Gemini

Today you will be able to complete your work on time. Before starting any new work, you must take the advice of your elders. There will be a situation of ups and downs in business. You should also keep your distance from negative thoughts. Mother's health will improve. The economic condition will remain normal. There will be strength in the relationship of love mates. Children will be busy completing their schoolwork at home.

Lucky Colour - Orange

Lucky Number - 8

Cancer

Today parents will spend time with their children at home. You should give your opinion only after listening carefully to the words of the boss. Today is going to be a better day for women of this zodiac. You will feel a little lazy. You should keep your food and drink healthy. You can be a little emotional in some important matters. Sweetness will remain in married life. overall today is going to be a good day.

Lucky Colour - White

Lucky Number - 6

Leo

Today your financial side will be strong. Sweetness will increase in your family relationships. Your thought work will be completed. Students will prepare for any competitive exam. Your career will be progressive. Your health will be good. You will get rid of any health-related problem that has been going on for many days, due to which you will feel relieved. You are likely to make a profit in business. There will be harmony in married life. Overall, today will be a great day for you.

Lucky Colour - Grey

Lucky Number - 1

Virgo

Today you may be a little worried about some old matter, but everything will be fine by evening. Married people will get some good news today, which will create a festive atmosphere in the house. While doing any work, you need to keep your attention collected. Your health will improve. You need to pay special attention to your diet. Students will make up their minds to learn something new online. There are chances of sudden monetary gains.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 7

Libra

Today your day will be full of confidence. Most of your time will be spent on social sites. Along with this, some good friends will also be made, which will prove to be beneficial for you in the future. Your respect will increase in society. People will be impressed by your words. You will get complete success in daily work. Your relationship with your spouse will improve. You will try to understand each other. You will try to do some work in a new way, in which you will also get success.

Lucky Colour - Red

Lucky Number - 2

Scorpio

Today you will get some great news, due to which the faces of everyone in the family will light up. People will want to talk to you later. You will get money from new sources. Suddenly some such idea will come into your mind, which will open the way for your progress. Will enjoy different dishes at home. There will be an increase in social respect. The day is going to be better for love mates. There are chances of promotion for people in the job profession.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 6

Sagittarius

Today, mutual harmony will increase among family members. Will take a big decision to expand his business. From which you will also benefit. Keep restraint on your language while talking to someone. Avoid getting involved with anyone unnecessarily. You may be engrossed in thinking about your expenses. You will get an opportunity to learn some new work, it will also benefit you. The mind will be happy after getting the support of the life partner in the works. The mind of the students will be engaged in studies.

Lucky Colour - Magenta

Lucky Number - 9

Capricorn

Today you will spend happy moments with your children. Family relations will be strong. Today is going to be a good day for the students of this zodiac doing engineering. He will get a call for a job from a big company. A friend of yours can ask you for financial help. You will get success in government work. Lovemates will be happy for the whole day if they get some good news today. You will get profit in the field of business.

Lucky Colour - Purple

Lucky Number - 5

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Will complete the planned work in time today. There will be happiness in married life. You will discuss your future with your parents. Employed people of this amount will get benefits. In terms of health, you will be fit. Will talk to friends on the phone, in which we will discuss any topic. The day will be good for love mates. If you want to invest somewhere, first take information from people knowing about that subject.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 4

Pisces

Today your tasks will be completed on time, due to which you will feel relaxed. You will take a big decision regarding your business, which will also be beneficial. The situation will be better in terms of money. You will take out time for family members. His advice will be important for you. Your mind will turn towards spirituality. People associated with politics will get some big success today. Your married life will be full of happiness. Time is favorable for the students.

Lucky Colour - Peach

Lucky Number - 4

Read More Astrology News