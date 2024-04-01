Horoscope Today, April 2: Leo to get support from colleagues in work; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, April 2

Horoscope Today, April 2, 2024: Today is Ashtami Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Ashtami Tithi will last till 8.09 pm tonight. Parigh Yoga will last till 6:35 pm today. Also, Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 10.49 pm tonight. Apart from this, today there is Shitalashtami and Kalashtami fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 31st March 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for you. An elder or senior person can give you the right advice. By having a systematic daily routine, you will feel mentally and physically stress-free. You will get a solution to any family problem so that you will be able to concentrate on your other activities also. Make sure to contribute to social activities also. Today your financial condition will be normal. Don't let stress overwhelm you. You will have to control your behaviour. A friend or acquaintance may keep you busy with his work for a long time.

Taurus

Today your day will be spent with friends and family. You may get the responsibility of completing some big task which you will be happy to complete. Keeping your daily routine organized today will help improve your personality and health. There will be an opportunity to realize the ongoing planning regarding the future of children. Sources of income will also be strengthened. Today there will be a lot of work due to which it will be difficult for you to find time for yourself, but you will also be happy if the work is completed on time.

Gemini

Will try his best to fulfill the responsibilities of family life. Today the business system will remain better and someone will work under the guidance of a senior member. Important work will be completed. Completing your project in a better way in the job will bring appreciation among the officers. There are chances of a religious event being organized in the family, today do not try to force your work or thoughts on anyone. Don't get into an argument with anyone today.

Cancer

Today you will be successful to a great extent in handling your responsibilities well. It is very important to remain focused on any work. Today, decisions taken in haste and carelessness may turn out to be wrong. Today you will be more conscious about respect. Do not hesitate to take on an additional workload today. Maintain patience and humility. Today you may get new income sources. Today your business will be good. Your interest in creative work will increase. There will be a new consciousness in your relationships. Today is an auspicious day to set new goals.

Leo

Today you will get something which you have been wanting for a long time. Today, try to move forward in any important subject only after taking advice from someone older than you or someone experienced. Will complete the work with hard work, patience and understanding. Today you will make some rules for yourself and some of your important work will be completed as per plan. This will give you peace. Today you will get success in your career according to your hard work. Today you can shop for household essentials.

Virgo

You will progress in business with your hard work. You will get some good news today. Today we will spend time with children and understand their thoughts. Today, avoid outside food as much as possible. Today you will be able to earn money even without any help, you just need to believe in yourself. You can plan to watch a movie with friends today. Elderly people will notice changes in their health, and today you will feel better.

Libra

The unemployed will get employment opportunities. Students' interest in studies will increase today. Will also participate in some competitions. Today you will get back the money you gave to someone. You will complete your pending work with full hard work today. Happiness and harmony will increase in your married life, and you can also plan a picnic with children. The boss will be happy with your hard work. Doing yoga regularly will keep you health fit. You will get full support from luck.

Scorpio

Today we will fulfill the responsibilities of personal life. Politicians of this zodiac sign will get the support of the people. People will praise your work. You will take some time for yourself in your busy day and do your favourite work during that time. Today you will also go to the shopping mall with your children, where you will look very happy. Family relationships will get stronger. Happiness and harmony will increase in your married life. Today your health will remain healthy. Will remain mentally fit.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. Recognize your capabilities because what you lack is not strength but willpower. Software engineers will get good chances of promotion. Today, the family atmosphere will become pleasant due to the good results of the daughter's examination. Today your tension will be reduced. You will get back the money given to a relative. You will also get blessings from elders for completing incomplete work plans. You may meet someone who can benefit you in the future.

Capricorn

You will get some good news today. Due to this, you will remain happy the whole day. Today you will get opportunities for financial gain. You will take advantage of them. Today your efforts will be successful. You will try your best to fulfil your father's responsibilities. You will get happiness from the children's side. Today the situation in business will remain favourable. Diploma students of this zodiac sign will be able to reach success. There will be improvement in social development through you.

Aquarius

Today there may be harshness in your speech, but maintain loving feelings towards others. People suffering from stomach problems should avoid eating oily food. Today is pleasant from the children's side. Today you will get new sources of income. Today you will get advice from elders and you will also make good contacts. You will get support from friends at every step. You may have to discuss some work in the office. The interaction of students of this zodiac sign with friends may increase.

Pisces

If you are going to make any special decision today, then definitely get complete information related to it, this will give you success. Due to some commendable work, you will get respect in the society. Putting too much thought and time into any work can reduce your work efficiency. Today we will think and plan regarding important work. Your plans are likely to be successful. There are chances of getting rid of any family-related problems. Today you may be sensitive to the needs and feelings of others.