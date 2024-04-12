Horoscope Today, April 12: Gemini needs to make new plans for business; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today April 12, 2024

Horoscope Today, April 12, 2024: Today is Chaturthi Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Friday. Chaturthi Tithi will last till 1:12 pm today. Today is the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri. There will be good fortune till 2:12 pm tonight. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 12:51 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 12, 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today is going to be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac sign. Today you will get some relief with the help of seniors in some office work. Today, you will have a good time with your children at home. Parents can also give some good advice to children. Students will get to learn something new online today. Today, you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Offer betel leaf to Maa Durga, and your family problems will go away.

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today is a very special day for women of this zodiac sign. Can spend her time shopping. People looking for a job may get a call from a multinational company today. There will be sweetness in married life today. Students preparing for competition should continue their preparation. The advice of friends will be very useful to you today. Offer cardamom to Mother Kushmanda, you will get happiness in life.

Gemini

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You will make a new plan to expand your business. Consider it a good fortune that you will get an opportunity to serve an elderly woman. Today, most of your planned tasks will be completed. Students keep trying, there are chances of success. Work only according to your position and ability. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, your hard work will bear fruit.

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will spend time with family. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. People will be impressed by your hard work and will follow you. Today, you will be busy with some office work. Students of this zodiac sign will learn something new in college and their inclination towards studies will increase. There will be better profits in business today than every day. The economic aspect will be stronger than before. Eat fresh fruits to keep your health fit. Offer flowers to Mother Kushmanda, you will get relief from health related problems.

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. The day is good for people associated with politics. The work done in the interest of society can be appreciated. Today, you will get a positive response if you present your views to your superiors. Today, there are chances of getting new achievements in employment. You may benefit in business. Will purchase household essentials. You will get support from a special person. Perform Aarti of Maa Durga, your income will increase.

Virgo

Today, your day will be mixed. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. The hard work that has been going on for many days can make you successful today. Today, you may get some big responsibility which you will fulfil very well. Today many people around you will give you advice to complete some work. Maintain trust in your spouse, relationships will become stronger. You will be fine in terms of health. Family problems will be resolved, there will be prosperity in the house. Bow your head before Maa Kushmanda, you will be blessed in business.

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Today, an elderly or senior person can give you the right advice. Today, you may remember old things. Today your busyness in business matters will increase. Your financial condition will be better than before. You will get inspiration to move forward by learning from your mistakes. Don't copy others, believe in yourself. Light a ghee lamp in front of Mother Kushmanda, you will get support from other people in life.

Scorpio

Today, your day will be fine. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac sign who are thinking of starting a business at home. Do not hurry in doing any work, otherwise that work may have to be done again. Take out some time from your busy schedule to worship God, your mind will remain calm. Today, you will try to improve your behaviour. Meditate on Maa Durga, your health will remain good.

Sagittarius

Today, you will make people agree with your plans. If you are planning to buy new land, then definitely take the opinion of the elders in the house. Today will be a satisfactory day for students of this zodiac sign, they will get to learn something new. Lovemates will share their thoughts. This will create sweetness in relationships. In the evening, there will be a discussion with the family on some important matter where you will openly express your opinion. You will try to learn some new technology. Offer sweets to Mother Kushmanda, you will get the support of luck.

Capricorn

Today, your day will be favourable for you. Today you need to keep your thinking positive. Students of this zodiac sign will be excited about their studies today and will spend more time in studies, your family will be happy to see this. Textile traders belonging to this zodiac sign may suddenly get a big benefit today. The economic aspect will become stronger than before. Offer red chunari to Maa Durga, your respect in the society will increase.

Aquarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. You may be honoured for your efficiency in the office. Today your planned tasks seem to be completed on time. Also, you will be happy if some work is completed on time. You can extend your hand to end the ongoing discord in friendship. Today, you will get support from your spouse in your work. Your positive thinking will benefit you. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, and all your pending work will be completed.

Pisces

Today, you will try to control your expenses. Today you will take an interest in religious activities. Today is going to be successful for the students of this zodiac sign. Taking blessings from your parents will solve all your problems. Your health will be good today. You will also be a part of some religious events. Today, you will go somewhere with your spouse. Fold your hands in front of Maa Kushmanda, pending work will be completed.