Cancer Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): Your business may expand internationally. Know more

Cancer Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): For the people of the Cancer zodiac sign, the transit of Mars in Taurus on August 10 will bring good news in terms of your professional life. Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla predicts you will be able to make the most of this week with and progress in your career.

Your clients will be very content and happy with your work this week, claims Daruwalla. The possibility of your business expanding internationally is quite high this week. Hence your business will do just amazing this week. The consequences of the immense amount of happiness that you’re feeling this week will be seen in your health as well as your personal life. But you need to work on improving your diet by eliminating sweets, especially for your throat. Work on avoiding foods like dairy or sweets. Having a habit of drinking warm water can highly benefit you.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

