Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 5, 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

DMK MP Dr S Senthilkumar stirs huge controversy, says in Parliament, BJP can win only in ‘Gau Mutra’ states, not in South, apologizes and retracts his remark

Kamal Nath alleges poll irregularities, asks, how can an MLA not get a single vote in his village? Digvijaya Singh blames EVM manipulation

Gangster Rohit Godara’s men shot Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur, one assassin killed

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.