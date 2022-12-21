Thursday, December 22, 2022
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 21, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2022 23:48 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: 4 cases of Omicron subvariant sweeping China reported in India, Centre orders use of masks in crowded areas
  • Exclusive: Centre asks airports to screen every passenger coming from China after Covid outbreak
  • Exclusive: Congress objects, after Health Minister asks Rahul Gandhi to observe Covid protocol during Yatra

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. 

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

