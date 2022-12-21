Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 21, 2022

Exclusive: 4 cases of Omicron subvariant sweeping China reported in India, Centre orders use of masks in crowded areas

Exclusive: Centre asks airports to screen every passenger coming from China after Covid outbreak

Exclusive: Congress objects, after Health Minister asks Rahul Gandhi to observe Covid protocol during Yatra

