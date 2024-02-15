NCW condemns 'appalling situation' in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, accuses police and TMC members of sexual assault

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Violence in Sandeshkhali

Sandeshkhali violence: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday (February 15) issued a scathing condemnation of the 'deplorable conditions' witnessed in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali after its fact-finding team gathered disturbing testimonies from women of 'widespread fear and systematic abuse' by both police officers and members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

However, the West Bengal Police on Monday said that they have received only four complaints from individuals in the violence-affected area of Sandeshkhali. However, none of these complaints mentioned incidents of rape or sexual harassment.

'Negligence from Bengal government'

A team from the NCW visited Sandeshkali to assess the actions taken by local authorities in response to reports of egregious violence and intimidation against women in the region. The NCW said the team's findings revealed a distressing pattern of negligence and complicity on the part of the Bengal government and law enforcement officials.

"Shockingly, the team's findings revealed a distressing pattern of negligence and complicity on the part of the Bengal government and law enforcement officials," the Commission said in a statement.

Delina Khongdup, a member of the NCW, expressed 'profound dismay' at the attitude displayed by local police authorities during their visit to Sandeshkhali.

The NCW claimed that the director general of police (DGP) reportedly refused to cooperate with the NCW team and the superintendent of police (SP) failed to provide any form of escort or assistance to the team.

'Harrowing picture of widespread fear and systematic abuse'

The NCW said that the victims recounted instances of physical and sexual violence perpetrated by both police officers and members of the TMC. "Disturbing testimonies gathered from women in the village painted a harrowing picture of widespread fear and systematic abuse. Victims recounted instances of physical and sexual violence perpetrated by both police officers and members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)," it said.

"Women who dared to speak out against such atrocities faced immediate retaliation, including property confiscation, arbitrary arrests of male family members and further acts of brutality," it said.

In a collective statement signed as "Sandeshkali Gramvasi," the women of the village detailed a litany of horrors they have endured, including harassment, torture, and flagrant violations of their dignity and rights, it said.

The gravity of the situation was underscored by an alarming incident wherein an NCW committee member recorded a woman's testimony, only to have the recording deleted as the victim begged for her safety.

NCW Chairperson to visit Sandeshkhali

"Such brazen acts of intimidation and censorship demand urgent intervention," it said.

The NCW Chairperson will personally visit Sandeshkhali in the coming week and talk to the police and the victims and to ensure the lives and liberties of women are safeguarded in West Bengal. "It is evident that the West Bengal Police has failed in its duty to protect the most vulnerable members of society, necessitating immediate and concerted action at the highest levels of government," it added.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his “gang” captured swathes of land by force, besides “sexually harassing” them. They demanded the immediate arrest of Sheikh, who has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in connection with an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

