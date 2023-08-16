BJP announces candidate for West Bengal assembly bypolls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Voting will be held on September 5

Assembly bypolls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of its candidate for the assembly by-elections to be held in West Bengal. The BJP has declared Taapsee Roy as its candidate for the by-election to be held on the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal.

Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal was vacated following the death of sitting assembly member Bishnu Pada Ray.

BJP candidates for Tripura bypolls

The party also announced candidates for Tripura assembly by-elections. The party has declared Tafazzal Hussain as its candidate from the Boxanagar assembly seat and Bindu Debnath from Dhanpur.

Dhanpur seats in Tripura will go for bypoll due to the demise of sitting MLA Samsul Haque and the resignation of Pratima Bhoumik.

Earlier, BJP had declared its candidate for Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Bypolls on seven assembly seats

Bypolls to seven assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand will witness bypolls on September 5. The counting of votes will take place on September 8.

The bypolls will be held for two seats in Tripura, and one seat each in Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The by-election to Jharkhand’s Dumri assembly seat got vacant following the death of sitting MLA Jagarnath Mahto. Boxanagar.

The Ghosi seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after Samajwadi Party’s Dara Singh Chauhan resigned to join the BJP. The Bageshwar seat in Uttarakhand fell vacant after the demise of sitting MLA Chandan Ram Das. Chandy was the MLA from the Puthuppally seat in Kerala. He represented the seat for over 50 years.