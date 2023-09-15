'Abhishek Banerjee has no fear...': TMC Minister after Dharmendra Pradhan's comment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trinamool Congress Party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee

West Bengal: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee after latter's comment on the probing agency.

"Abhishek is not a judge, the law will take its own course... why is he afraid? There is a saying in Bengali, 'I did not eat bananas in Thakur's house. Not just Saradha or Narada incident, everything from coal to cow smuggling happens in Bengal'. The corrupt are running the Bengal government," said Dharmendra Pradhan.

Responding to Dharmendra Pradhan, TMC Minister Dr. Shashi Panja said, "It is better if BJP does not talk about corruption. Dharmendra Pradhan should not talk about corruption... Abhishek Banerjee has no fear... till now, the CBI has not found any fault of Abhishek Banerjee."

The TMC leader further said that Suvendu Adhikari was caught on camera taking money, the BJP had shown this video when he was in Trinamool, but now Suvendu is clean as he has joined the BJP.

