Security beefed up across West Bengal in view of Kali Puja, Diwali

Kolkata: Security was beefed up across West Bengal on Sunday (November 12) in view of Kali Puja and Diwali, officials said. Over 5,000 police personnel were deployed in the capital city of Kolkata to maintain the law and order situation and also keep a watch the bursting of illegal firecrackers, they added. The police personnel were deployed at important locations in the city including shopping malls, markets, religious places, railway stations.

“Twenty-one police officers of deputy commissioner rank were on duty, besides 35 assistant commissioners,” the police said.

Security was also heightened in nearby Barasat and Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district where huge number of people come out on the streets to visit the community Kali Puja pandals, the police added.

What about other districts in West Bengal?

Similar was the security situation in other major cities of the state, including Siliguri, Asansol, Durgapur and Kalyani, officials said.

"We have taken all precautionary measures in view of Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations. Our officers will maintain law and order, besides keeping a tab on whether banned firecrackers are being burst," a police officer said.

Fire and emergency services were kept on standby, while hospitals have also been asked to remain prepared to deal with emergencies, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)