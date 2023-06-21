Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal: Seven people killed as lightning strikes Malda

The lightning strikes in the Malda district of West Bengal on Wednesday evening resulted in the deaths of seven people, including three children, said officals.

They claimed that six people were killed in the Kaliachak region, while only one person was killed in Old Malda.

They added that Krishno Chowdhury (65), Ummey Kulsum (six), Debosree Mandal (27), Somit Mandal (10), Najrul SK (32), Robizon Bibi (54), and Esa Sarkar (eight), were the deceased.

The District Magistrate Nitin Singhania said weighty rainstorms lashed Malda at night, during which seven individuals passed on.

According to him, the lightning also killed nine cattle.

According to Singhania, the families were receiving the assistance they needed.

