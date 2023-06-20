Lightning strikes same spot on water body twice, viral video shocks netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lightning strikes same spot on water body twice

Trending News: Have you ever heard the saying, "Lightning never strikes the same place twice"? It's often used to reassure us that unlikely or unexpected events won't happen again. But is this statement really true? Let's dive into a viral video that challenges this belief. In a video shared on the Twitter page 'OTerrifying,' we witness a captivating phenomenon that defies the notion that lightning never strikes the same place twice. The video has garnered over 1.6 million views and received 10k likes, captivating netizens.

Contrary to popular belief, lightning can and does strike the same place more than once. This can occur during the same storm or even centuries apart. The clip showcases a unique occurrence where lightning repeatedly strikes a particular spot on a body of water, leaving us in awe and with a sense of both fascination and trepidation.

Filmed from a boat or yacht, the video captures two bolts of lightning striking nearly the same spot within a matter of seconds. As the lightning illuminates the sky and touches down on the water's surface, the person behind the camera quickly seeks shelter inside the boat. In the background, we hear her exclaim, "I got that on video, Jimmy," capturing the intense moment for posterity.

Watch the viral video here:

It's important to note that after a lightning strike, there can be rapid reverberations, resulting in multiple strikes occurring in quick succession. This explains why lightning can hit the same place within such a short period of time, defying the notion that it never strikes twice.

