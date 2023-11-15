West Bengal Governor vows strong action against rising violence after TMC leader's killing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose speaks during interaction with the media.

West Bengal Governor Dr. C. V Ananda Bose addressed concerns of escalating violence in the state, emphasising that stern measures would be taken in response to the recent killing of a local Trinamool Congress leader in Joynagar, South 24 Parganas district, and the subsequent lynching of an accused individual.

Dr Bose condemned the prevailing culture of violence in Bengal, asserting that legal and social actions are imperative. He expressed, "Law will take its course. We will certainly take strong action against it, and Raj Bhavan will also be doing its duty. Strict action should be taken against violence. It requires not only legal action but also social measures. Violence is influencing the politics of Bengal. This culture of violence must stop."

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the governor acknowledged that arson, looting, intimidation, and murder have become rampant in certain parts of Bengal. He committed to putting an end to this culture of violence, stating, "Arson, looting, intimidation, and murder are part of crime. A crime-ridden environment exists in some parts of the state. We will certainly try our best to see that this culture of violence ends. Strong action will be taken."

The recent incident involved the killing of Saifuddin Laskar, the TMC area president of Bamungachi in Joynagar, who was shot dead near his residence. In response, a group of people lynched an alleged assailant. Adhir Chowdhury, the Congress's West Bengal unit president, attributed the killing to infighting within the ruling TMC and accused local police of attempting to cover up the matter. He expressed concern that West Bengal was gradually gaining a reputation as a "state of lawlessness."

