West Bengal: CPI(M) leaders clash with police amid tensions in Joynagar following TMC leader's murder

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Police officials making announcement on road in Kolkata.

In the aftermath of the murder of a local TMC leader in Joynagar, West Bengal, tensions escalated as CPI(M) leaders, including former MPs Sujan Chakraborty and Samik Lahiri, clashed with the police on Tuesday. The incident occurred in South 24 Parganas district, where a TMC leader, Saifuddin Laskar, was shot dead the day before.

CPI(M) leaders, accompanied by villagers identified as supporters of the Left party, were prevented by the police from reaching Dogachia village. This village had witnessed houses being ransacked and set on fire following Laskar's murder.

Sujan Chakraborty questioned the grounds for restricting their entry into the village, accusing the police of playing a biased role. A police officer present at the scene justified the restriction, citing administrative reasons.

A scuffle broke out as CPI(M) leaders attempted to move forward, asserting the affected villagers were CPI(M) supporters. The villagers claimed that their houses were targeted due to their political affiliation and that they were prevented from returning to the village after fleeing the previous day's violence.

The local TMC leadership accused the CPI(M) of being responsible for Saifuddin Laskar's killing. ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui was also stopped by the police from visiting Dogachia village.

Sujan Chakraborty refuted allegations of CPI(M) involvement in Laskar's murder, attributing it to internal strife within the TMC. One alleged assailant was apprehended and lynched by locals, while another was arrested by the police. The arrested accused was produced before the Baruipur court on Tuesday and remanded to 10 days in police custody. The situation remains tense as political blame and clashes persist in the region.

Also read | TMC appoints Mahua Moitra as district president of Krishnanagar amid Ethics panel probe