Friday, March 08, 2024
     
West Bengal: CBI searches suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also visited areas near his house in Akunchipara locality of Sarberia to collect evidence in connection with the attack. The CBI team was also joined by forensic and ED officials to support the investigation.

Kolkata Updated on: March 08, 2024 13:10 IST
CBI searches suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali.
Image Source : PTI Suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ON Friday conducted searches at the residence of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali as part of their investigation into an attack on an ED team in the area. Additionally, the CBI also explored areas near Sheikh's house in the Akunchipara locality of Sarberia to gather evidence regarding the attack.

Sheikh was arrested following a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on January 5. The attack occurred when the central agency was conducting searches at his premises in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam. The CBI team was assisted by forensic and ED officials in their investigation.

Central forces deployed amid raids

A large contingent of central forces was deployed in the area for protection of the sleuths of the central agencies, the officials said. The CBI officials opened the seal placed on Sheikh's home by the ED to enter the premises. They are also conducting videography and mapping the area for their investigation.

On Thursday, after obtaining custody of the suspended Trinamool Congress leader, the CBI visited his house and office in Sandeshkhali. Finding both premises locked, the team took photographs from outside before leaving.

What's the matter? 

Sheikh, along with his aides Shiba Prasad Hazra, Uttam Sardar and others, were accused of sexual abuse and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. After being on the run for 55 days, Sheikh was nabbed on February 29 in Minakhan area, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali on the outskirts of Sunderbans.

Sheikh is an accused in two cases lodged at Nazat Police Station in connection with an assault on Enforcement Directorate officers on January 5 during a raid at his house in a ration scam case.

(With PTI inputs)

