Kolkata Police's promise of job and biryani persuades man to climb down from bridge | WATCH

"Around 2.30 p.m., he was taking his elder daughter to Science City on his two-wheeler. He suddenly stopped near the bridge and told her that his mobile phone had fallen somewhere on the road and he was trying to spot it. Leaving her standing on the road, he climbed up the bridge and then threatened to jump off," the policeman said.
Ingenious police tactics
Responding to the crisis, local police, the Disaster Management Group (DMG), and fire department personnel engaged in dialogue with the distressed man. To ensure his safety, the police devised a plan involving communication with the man's daughter and offering him a job and a biryani.
Precarious situation averted
Concerns arise about potential injuries if the man were to slip from the bridge. Authorities strategically intervene, making calculated promises to persuade him to descend safely.
Bridge climber agrees to offer
Through effective communication and tactful negotiation, the man agreed to come down from the bridge after being enticed by the promise of employment and the tempting aroma of biryani.
Potential catastrophe avoided
Police expressed concern over the possible dangers the man faced, emphasising that a fall could have led to severe injuries, either hitting electric poles or falling onto railway tracks below. A successful intervention averts a potential catastrophe.
