Kolkata Police's promise of job and biryani persuades man to climb down from bridge | WATCH

Kolkata Police successfully prevented a potential suicide attempt as a distressed man climbed a bridge, causing traffic disruption for nearly half an hour. The 40-year-old resident, grappling with emotional distress post-separation and financial setbacks in his business, escalated a critical situation by climbing the bridge during a busy Monday afternoon.

"Around 2.30 p.m., he was taking his elder daughter to Science City on his two-wheeler. He suddenly stopped near the bridge and told her that his mobile phone had fallen somewhere on the road and he was trying to spot it. Leaving her standing on the road, he climbed up the bridge and then threatened to jump off," the policeman said.

Ingenious police tactics

Responding to the crisis, local police, the Disaster Management Group (DMG), and fire department personnel engaged in dialogue with the distressed man. To ensure his safety, the police devised a plan involving communication with the man's daughter and offering him a job and a biryani.

Precarious situation averted

Concerns arise about potential injuries if the man were to slip from the bridge. Authorities strategically intervene, making calculated promises to persuade him to descend safely.

Bridge climber agrees to offer

Through effective communication and tactful negotiation, the man agreed to come down from the bridge after being enticed by the promise of employment and the tempting aroma of biryani.

Potential catastrophe avoided

Police expressed concern over the possible dangers the man faced, emphasising that a fall could have led to severe injuries, either hitting electric poles or falling onto railway tracks below. A successful intervention averts a potential catastrophe.

Also read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration event live-streaming by ABVP stopped in Bengal’s Jadavpur University campus