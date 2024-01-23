Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration event live-streaming by ABVP stopped in Bengal’s Jadavpur University campus

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

The live-streaming of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir was stopped by the authorities on the Jadavpur University campus on Monday (January 22), leading to a scuffle between ABVP members and security guards of the varsity in which a pro-vice chancellor was injured. Nearly 50 members of the RSS’ student wing, ABVP, were present when the historic event was streamed live on the campus. They got infuriated as it was stopped, after which they started chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans, an official said.

Pro-VC Amitabha Dutta asked the students to keep quiet but they refused and in the melee, he and a security guard suffered minor injuries. Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest rally and held a seminar in which the speakers denounced "any attempt to change history and divide society by the fascist regime."

What did the university official say?

According to a university official, the institute does not have anything to do with any programme organised by any group if that does not affect peace on the campus or violates the academic ambience.

"The semester exams took place smoothly. We can't comment on any programme held by any student outfit," he said.

The All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) in a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Education Minister Bratya Basu, and Governor CV Ananda Bose voiced concern on attempts to "hold religious activities on the campus which violates the secular spirit and has no relation with education and public interest."

