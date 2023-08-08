Posters saying 'Abki Baar Delhi Mei I.N.D.I.A Sarkar' with Mamata Banerjee's photo surface in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV I.N.D.I.A alliance posters with Mamata Banerjee photo appear in Kolkata

Lok Sabha 2024: Ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections, posters saying 'Abki Baar Delhi Mei I.N.D.I.A Sarkar' (this time it's going to I.N.D.I.A-led government in New Delhi) have come up at various places across Kolkata in West Bengal.

I.N.D.I.A is the new alliance formed by various opposition parties to counter BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The posters have been put up by Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Bittu Singh who said that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been at the fore front of the Opposition's alliance and united everyone.

Responding to this development, BJP leader Shishir Bajoria lashed out at Opposition's alliance saying the name I.N.D.I.A is being misused... the Opposition parties have come together but they don't have any agenda.

