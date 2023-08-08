'Bete ko set karna hai aur...': Nishikant Dubey hits out at Sonia Gandhi during no-trust vote debate | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV BJP MP targets Congress during debate on No-Confidence Motion

No-Confidence Motion: BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey Tuesday opened debate from the government side on No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiated attacks on the Modi government over the Manipur issue.

He took a dig at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi who was present in the Lok Sabha saying she has two primary jobs- bete ko set karna hai aur damad ko bhent karna hai (Set the son and give presents to the son-in-law). Her son is Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and her son-in-law is Robert Vadra.

"This No-Confidence Motion has been brought. Why has this been brought? Sonia ji (Gandhi) is sitting here...I think she has to do two things - Bete ko set karna hai aur Damad ko bhent karna hai...That is the base of this Motion," he asserted.

While questioning the opposition's No-Confidence Motion, he said it was against the son of the poor and the policies of the Prime Minister.

"They must remember, those undressed Draupadi (in Mahabharata) couldn't survive and here too they won't survive," the BJP MP said.

