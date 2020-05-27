Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
Sony Xperia 1 II officially goes on pre-order on June 1

Sony has announced that its new flagship, the Xperia 1 II smartphone will ship on July 24.The mobile phone which is priced at USD 1,999 will be available for pre-order from June 1.

