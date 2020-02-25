Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Technology Video
  5. Sony launches its first 5G Xperia 1 II smartphone with 20fps recording

Technology Videos

Sony launches its first 5G Xperia 1 II smartphone with 20fps recording

After skipping the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, Sony today launched its first 5G smartphone, the Xperia 1 II (Mark two), with ZEISS optics for advanced camera capabilities.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News