Monday, May 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Technology Video
  5. Microsoft's Office for iPad is getting support for mouse, trackpad later this year

Technology Videos

Microsoft's Office for iPad is getting support for mouse, trackpad later this year

Multinational tech company Microsoft is planning to update Office for iPad with support for Apple's latest iPadOS trackpad and mouse support.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X