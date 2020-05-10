Sunday, May 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Technology Video
  5. Google Duo gets new feature can make group video calls in Chrome soon

Technology Videos

Google Duo gets new feature can make group video calls in Chrome soon

To make the video calling experience more seamless, Google has introduced a new feature to its video calling service, Duo, which will soon let you make group video calls on the web.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X