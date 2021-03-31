Apple expands independent repair programme globally, including India

Apple is expanding its independent repair programme to nearly every location worldwide where its products are sold, including India, where repair teams will be able to fix common issues with its devices. The programme offers repair providers access to genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics for out-of-warranty repairs, the company said in a statement late on Monday. Launched originally in the US in 2019 and expanded to Europe and Canada last year, the programme enables repair providers of all sizes access to genuine Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics to offer safe and reliable repairs for its products.