Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense Video
  5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira seek blessings from Lord Shiva

Saas-bahu-aur-suspense Videos

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira seek blessings from Lord Shiva

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 10, 2019 21:29 IST ]

Before their remarriage, Kartik and Naira visit Shiva temple in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoRohit hides a truth from Sonakshi about Pari Next VideoVirat Kohli and Co. brace for series finale against Windies at Wankhede  