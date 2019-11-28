Thursday, November 28, 2019
     
Our govt buried Naxalism in the ground in Jharkhand: Amit Shah

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 28, 2019 14:02 IST ]

Jharkhand didn't come into existence as long as there was Congress govt. It was formed when BJP came into power: Amit Shah

