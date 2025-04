BR Gavai to become Chief Justice of India, oath on May 14 | 16 April | Speed News BR Gavai to become Chief Justice of India, oath on May 14. CJI raises concern, says Delhi HC is reportedly on Waqf land during Waqf Act hearing. Supreme Court warns Telangana, threatens action over illegal Hyderabad tree-cutting spree. Get all the latest updates in today's Speed News.