Updated on: February 14, 2022 18:41 IST

Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai: Will Muslims favour SP in second phase of voting in UP?

Voting is being held today (Monday, February 14, 2022) in all assembly seats in Goa and Uttarakhand, besides 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the state polls, with chief ministers Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat and jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan among the prominent candidates in the fray.