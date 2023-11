Updated on: November 29, 2023 12:39 IST

World's Biggest Iceberg Is On The Move: What's The Reason And Is It A Concern? Explained

World's biggest iceberg is drifting, for the first time in over 30 years. Recent satellite pictures showed that Antarctic iceberg called A23a was moving beyond the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, propelled by strong winds and currents. What is the reason and should we be concerned or not?