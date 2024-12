Updated on: December 21, 2024 18:43 IST

World Meditation Day: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar delivers keynote address at UN

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session of the first-ever World Meditation Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York. During his speech, he emphasized that meditation is essential in today's world, describing it as "mental hygiene."