Updated on: April 01, 2023 13:48 IST

WestBengal Clash: The ruckus did not stop even after Ramnavami; whose instigation & whose intention were lost?

There has been violence from east to west and from north to south. It seems that the rioters have a free hand. First the Shobha Yatra of Ram Navami was targeted, then the next day of Ram Navami was also attacked. Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, and Maharashtra showed the same pattern everywhere.