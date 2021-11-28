Sunday, November 28, 2021
     
  5. UPTET 2021 exam cancelled after question paper gets leaked

Updated on: November 28, 2021 12:38 IST

UPTET 2021 exam cancelled after question paper gets leaked

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 exam has been cancelled following paper leak. The exam was scheduled to be held at 10 am today (November 28).
