Friday, February 04, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
News Videos

Updated on: February 04, 2022 12:20 IST

UP Election 2022: Which party will win most votes in Moradabad? | Public Opinion | EP. 162

While UP heads into polls soon, all are eager to know the mood of the public of the state. India TV reached the assembly seat of Moradabad to know from the people what are the key issues and whom will they vote for. Watch this episode of Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai.
UP Election 2022 Jama Masjid Moradabad Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022

