Updated on: April 11, 2024 19:02 IST

India celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr | Devotees clicked at Jama Masjid | India TV News English

As Ramadan comes to an end, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations kick in across the country. Muslims across the country gathered at religious places to offer Eid prayers. An air of festivity and celebration was palpable at Delhi’s iconic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.