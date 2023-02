Updated on: February 01, 2023 18:48 IST

Union Budget 2023: The government has given Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railway sector

Big announcements have been made for Indian Railways in the budget of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Once again the budget of the Railways has been increased by the Central Government. Finance Minister Sitharaman announced that a total of Rs 2.4 lakh crore has been allocated to the Railways.