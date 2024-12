Updated on: December 05, 2024 12:44 IST

Sukhbir Badal Attack: Arvind Kejriwal concerned about 'deadly plot' to destabilize Punjab

Sukhbir Badal Attack: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, condemned the attempted shooting on Sukhbir Singh Badal. However, Kejriwal expressed concerns that a larger conspiracy is underway to destabilize Punjab and defame its people, involving powerful forces.