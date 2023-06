Updated on: June 16, 2023 23:38 IST

Special Report: OP Rajbhar meet CM Yogi Adityanathfor election 2024!

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Subhaspa's National President Om Prakash Rajbhar have met for about 25 minutes late night in a closed room of Circuit House in Varanasi. This has been confirmed by Subhaspa's chief spokesperson Arun Rajbhar.