Updated on: July 15, 2023 0:02 IST

Special Report: 'Jungle Raj' Back In CM Nitish Kumar's Bihar?

17 leaders of the opposition have given confirmation for the meeting on 17th July. Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, M. K. Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Singh, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sitaram Yechury will discuss the 2024 election.