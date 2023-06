Updated on: June 15, 2023 23:43 IST

Special Report: Delhi Police files chargesheet in sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Singh

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh News: Today 2 big news came in the Brijbhushan vs wrestler case. The latest update in this matter is that the Delhi Police has made preparations to withdraw the case registered against the wrestlers. See in this report.