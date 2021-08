Updated on: August 13, 2021 11:59 IST

Sensex above 55K mark, metals and banks surge

Equity frontline indices were on upward swing during early hours on Friday with metal and banking scrips showing substantial gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 229 points or 0.42 per cent at 55,073 while the Nifty 50 moved higher by 70 points or 0.43 per cent to 16,435.