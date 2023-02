Updated on: February 02, 2023 18:23 IST

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 200MP camera launched; All The Details

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an S22 Ultra with an extra layer of polish — figuratively speaking. Compared to the outgoing model, it comes with an updated processor, a new 200-megapixel main camera sensor, and a tweak to the form factor. The built-in S Pen is still here, naturally.